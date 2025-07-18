FORECAST: Heat advisory in place with pop-up storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another hot and humid day is on tap as we wrap up the work week.
- In fact, it will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s.
- The heat index will be back in triple digits too.
- A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and areas east of the Queen City until 7 pm, where the heat index is most likely to climb near or above 105 degrees.
- There’s a pop-up storm chance again today, with the greatest chance for the mountains and foothills.
- We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the top concerns.
- Looking ahead, it’s a rinse and repeat pattern through the weekend and into early next week.
