Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisory in place with pop-up storms possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another hot and humid day is on tap as we wrap up the work week.
  • In fact, it will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s.
  • The heat index will be back in triple digits too.
  • A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and areas east of the Queen City until 7 pm, where the heat index is most likely to climb near or above 105 degrees.
  • There’s a pop-up storm chance again today, with the greatest chance for the mountains and foothills.
  • We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the top concerns.
  • Looking ahead, it’s a rinse and repeat pattern through the weekend and into early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read