FORECAST: Heat advisory in place with pop-up storms possible

FORECAST:

Another hot and humid day is on tap as we wrap up the work week.

In fact, it will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s.

The heat index will be back in triple digits too.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and areas east of the Queen City until 7 pm, where the heat index is most likely to climb near or above 105 degrees.

There’s a pop-up storm chance again today, with the greatest chance for the mountains and foothills.

We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the top concerns.

Looking ahead, it’s a rinse and repeat pattern through the weekend and into early next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

