FORECAST: Heat advisory this afternoon, another starting off the work week

FORECAST:

It’s still all about the heat.

Charlotte hit 101 Saturday, and I expect the same today with peak Heat Index values 105-110 (again like yesterday).

Heat Advisory in effect from noon today until 2 a.m. tonight.

Another Heat Advisory has already been issued for Monday.

With another 100-degree day possible (if not likely) on Tuesday, this would give us four consecutive days of 100+.

The record is five, set in July 1986.

Wednesday, I am currently forecasting 99 for a high, but yes, it could easily still be 100.

This extreme heat breaks later next week with a cold front sliding down from the north, and we introduce more cloudiness and a few showers and thunderstorms, and highs next Friday and next weekend in the refreshing 80s.

