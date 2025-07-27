FORECAST: Heat advisory this afternoon, another starting off the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s still all about the heat.
- Charlotte hit 101 Saturday, and I expect the same today with peak Heat Index values 105-110 (again like yesterday).
- Heat Advisory in effect from noon today until 2 a.m. tonight.
- Another Heat Advisory has already been issued for Monday.
- With another 100-degree day possible (if not likely) on Tuesday, this would give us four consecutive days of 100+.
- The record is five, set in July 1986.
- Wednesday, I am currently forecasting 99 for a high, but yes, it could easily still be 100.
- This extreme heat breaks later next week with a cold front sliding down from the north, and we introduce more cloudiness and a few showers and thunderstorms, and highs next Friday and next weekend in the refreshing 80s.
