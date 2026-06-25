Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat to build into next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Still very nice this morning before we start to heat back up a little today.
  • Highs return to around 90 this afternoon but the humidity levels will be kept in check.
  • More heat continues to build in this weekend with mid 90s (feeling like upper 90s.)
  • Isolated storm chances also return heading into the weekend.
  • The biggest heat is still come next week with temps soaring well into the 90s and heat index values likely above 100°.
  • This will easily be the hottest streak of the year so far with little to no chance for rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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