FORECAST: Heat to build into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still very nice this morning before we start to heat back up a little today.
- Highs return to around 90 this afternoon but the humidity levels will be kept in check.
- More heat continues to build in this weekend with mid 90s (feeling like upper 90s.)
- Isolated storm chances also return heading into the weekend.
- The biggest heat is still come next week with temps soaring well into the 90s and heat index values likely above 100°.
- This will easily be the hottest streak of the year so far with little to no chance for rain.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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