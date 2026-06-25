FORECAST: Heat to build into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still very nice this morning before we start to heat back up a little today.

Highs return to around 90 this afternoon but the humidity levels will be kept in check.

More heat continues to build in this weekend with mid 90s (feeling like upper 90s.)

Isolated storm chances also return heading into the weekend.

The biggest heat is still come next week with temps soaring well into the 90s and heat index values likely above 100°.

This will easily be the hottest streak of the year so far with little to no chance for rain.

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