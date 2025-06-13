Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat builds throughout the weekend as storm chances linger

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We will see off-and-on showers and storms throughout the evening.
  • These rain chances will continue each day this weekend, but the big story will be the heat.
  • It’s not too bad today. However, Saturday, Sunday, and the first half of next week will be in the upper 80s.
  • Heat index values are expected to reach the mid-90s.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read