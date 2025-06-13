FORECAST: Heat builds throughout the weekend as storm chances linger

FORECAST:
- We will see off-and-on showers and storms throughout the evening.
- These rain chances will continue each day this weekend, but the big story will be the heat.
- It’s not too bad today. However, Saturday, Sunday, and the first half of next week will be in the upper 80s.
- Heat index values are expected to reach the mid-90s.
We have some more tropical like storms going on this afternoon. Flood Advisory up for Stanly County until 5:45 and a Flash Flood Warning for northern Richmond County until 6:30. These storms are producing torrential downpours and flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/3JG11DNNfO— Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) June 13, 2025
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group