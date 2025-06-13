FORECAST: Heat builds throughout the weekend as storm chances linger

FORECAST:

We will see off-and-on showers and storms throughout the evening.

These rain chances will continue each day this weekend, but the big story will be the heat.

It’s not too bad today. However, Saturday, Sunday, and the first half of next week will be in the upper 80s.

Heat index values are expected to reach the mid-90s.

We have some more tropical like storms going on this afternoon. Flood Advisory up for Stanly County until 5:45 and a Flash Flood Warning for northern Richmond County until 6:30. These storms are producing torrential downpours and flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/3JG11DNNfO — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) June 13, 2025

