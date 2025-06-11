FORECAST: Heat holds steady, storm chances return with rising humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- While we have the heat in place today, storm chances are staying to our south thanks to a stalled boundary draped across the Midlands in South Carolina.
- Can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm far southeast of Charlotte, but most of us will stay dry tonight.
- On Thursday, the humidity is expected to return, meaning heat index values will be up in the mid-90s, and storm chances are back thanks to the added fuel.
- Daily chances for nighttime storms will continue every day to end the week, going through the weekend, and even into next week.
- We’ll watch for heavy downpours with any storms that pop, and there’s an isolated chance for a strong to severe storm.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
