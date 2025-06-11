FORECAST: Heat holds steady, storm chances return with rising humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While we have the heat in place today, storm chances are staying to our south thanks to a stalled boundary draped across the Midlands in South Carolina.

Can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm far southeast of Charlotte, but most of us will stay dry tonight.

On Thursday, the humidity is expected to return, meaning heat index values will be up in the mid-90s, and storm chances are back thanks to the added fuel.

Daily chances for nighttime storms will continue every day to end the week, going through the weekend, and even into next week.

We’ll watch for heavy downpours with any storms that pop, and there’s an isolated chance for a strong to severe storm.

