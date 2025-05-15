FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue to surge in our area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity are continuing to surge in our area.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

However, the humidity will make it feel much worse.

A heat index up to 95 will be possible at Quail Hollow by late tomorrow afternoon.

A thunderstorm threat will come through early Saturday morning.

However, the rest of the weekend is trending drier.

