Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue to surge in our area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • The heat and humidity are continuing to surge in our area.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.
  • However, the humidity will make it feel much worse.
  • A heat index up to 95 will be possible at Quail Hollow by late tomorrow afternoon.
  • A thunderstorm threat will come through early Saturday morning.
  • However, the rest of the weekend is trending drier.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

Most Read