FORECAST: Heat & Humidity continue

FORECAST:
- It was a great day for the final day of the Taste of Charlotte.
- Our heat and humidity will continue for the new week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
- We could still see a daily afternoon storm chance both Monday and Tuesday, but impacts look low with this activity.
- We’ll get a break on Wednesday and Thursday as highs push the upper 80s to 90.
- Our daily rain chance resumes Friday through next weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
