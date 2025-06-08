FORECAST: Heat & Humidity continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It was a great day for the final day of the Taste of Charlotte.

Our heat and humidity will continue for the new week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We could still see a daily afternoon storm chance both Monday and Tuesday, but impacts look low with this activity.

We’ll get a break on Wednesday and Thursday as highs push the upper 80s to 90.

Our daily rain chance resumes Friday through next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group