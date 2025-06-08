Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat & Humidity continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It was a great day for the final day of the Taste of Charlotte.
  • Our heat and humidity will continue for the new week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
  • We could still see a daily afternoon storm chance both Monday and Tuesday, but impacts look low with this activity.
  • We’ll get a break on Wednesday and Thursday as highs push the upper 80s to 90.
  • Our daily rain chance resumes Friday through next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read