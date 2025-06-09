FORECAST: Heat & Humidity continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a warm and muggy start to the day and that’s going to be the theme all week.
- Highs today around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
- A few storms should develop late into the evening hours, especially on the south side.
- This activity will then die down late overnight.
- Tuesday looks to be a few degrees cooler with a low chance for an isolated storm (most stay dry).
- Wednesday and Thursday also look fairly quiet with little to no chance for a storm and highs around 90 degrees.
- Higher afternoon/evening storm chances then go up by Friday and the weekend.
