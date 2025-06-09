Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat & Humidity continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a warm and muggy start to the day and that’s going to be the theme all week.
  • Highs today around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
  • A few storms should develop late into the evening hours, especially on the south side.
  • This activity will then die down late overnight.
  • Tuesday looks to be a few degrees cooler with a low chance for an isolated storm (most stay dry).
  • Wednesday and Thursday also look fairly quiet with little to no chance for a storm and highs around 90 degrees.
  • Higher afternoon/evening storm chances then go up by Friday and the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read