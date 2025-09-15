Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity return for the latter half of the week 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We could see some mountain showers this afternoon.
  • There’s a better chance for widespread showers arriving on Tuesday as a system to our east throws some moisture our way.
  • Temps will be much colder tomorrow in the middle 70s with all that cloud cover.
  • We’ll see some predawn showers Wednesday before we heat things up later this week.

