FORECAST: Heat and humidity to rise before storms return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are continuing to track the rising heat and humidity in the Charlotte area.

The rain is moving on, but it is leaving behind a ton of humidity.

With temperatures rising to the upper 80s, this will provide a heat index tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid-90s.

There will be a few storms tomorrow by the evening, but a better shot for thunderstorms will wait until Saturday afternoon and night.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group