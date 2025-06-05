FORECAST: Heat and humidity to rise before storms return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are continuing to track the rising heat and humidity in the Charlotte area.
- The rain is moving on, but it is leaving behind a ton of humidity.
- With temperatures rising to the upper 80s, this will provide a heat index tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid-90s.
- There will be a few storms tomorrow by the evening, but a better shot for thunderstorms will wait until Saturday afternoon and night.
