FORECAST: Heat, humidity to start the week, low storm chances

FORECAST:

Heat, humidity, and Heat Index will be the concern for Pride Parade festivities today.

Chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm is so low, barely worth mentioning.

The heat stays with us into early next week with only low scattered shower/storm chances.

Then, as we’ve been talking about, the pattern turns somewhat wetter and somewhat cooler later next week.

We are at 49 90+ days so far in 2025. Today will make an even 50.

Hurricane Erin still looks to stay offshore next week, taking a path between the East Coast and Bermuda.

We will continue to track it as wave action/rough waters and RIP currents will likely become an issue by midweek all along the coast...especially Outer Banks....but again, the hurricane itself will remain offshore.

