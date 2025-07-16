Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index to hit triple digits as storm relief fades

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Heat and humidity are continuing to build in our area as we move closer to the weekend.
  • And while we did receive a few cooling thunderstorms, those effects are quickly coming to an end.
  • Temperatures are expected to shoot back up to the 90s and will continue to get hotter each day.
  • Our next chance for downpours is Saturday; however, the heat will still remain quite strong.
  • Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits.

