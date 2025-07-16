FORECAST: Heat index to hit triple digits as storm relief fades

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Heat and humidity are continuing to build in our area as we move closer to the weekend.
- And while we did receive a few cooling thunderstorms, those effects are quickly coming to an end.
- Temperatures are expected to shoot back up to the 90s and will continue to get hotter each day.
- Our next chance for downpours is Saturday; however, the heat will still remain quite strong.
- Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group