FORECAST: Heat index to hit triple digits as storm relief fades

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

Heat and humidity are continuing to build in our area as we move closer to the weekend.

And while we did receive a few cooling thunderstorms, those effects are quickly coming to an end.

Temperatures are expected to shoot back up to the 90s and will continue to get hotter each day.

Our next chance for downpours is Saturday; however, the heat will still remain quite strong.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

