FORECAST: Heat to return this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for another amazing day ahead with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower humidity.
  • The steam does start to return tomorrow, and we’ll feel it more by Saturday afternoon.
  • That’s when storm chances start to ramp back up again.
  • Some of those could be strong with a threat of strong winds.
  • Storm chances will then drop off again by Sunday and most of next week.
  • Temperatures are expected to hover near 90 this weekend, but more heat relief is coming next week.

