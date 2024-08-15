FORECAST: Heat to return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for another amazing day ahead with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower humidity.
- The steam does start to return tomorrow, and we’ll feel it more by Saturday afternoon.
- That’s when storm chances start to ramp back up again.
- Some of those could be strong with a threat of strong winds.
- Storm chances will then drop off again by Sunday and most of next week.
- Temperatures are expected to hover near 90 this weekend, but more heat relief is coming next week.
