FORECAST: Heat to return this weekend

FORECAST:

We are in store for another amazing day ahead with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower humidity.

The steam does start to return tomorrow, and we’ll feel it more by Saturday afternoon.

That’s when storm chances start to ramp back up again.

Some of those could be strong with a threat of strong winds.

Storm chances will then drop off again by Sunday and most of next week.

Temperatures are expected to hover near 90 this weekend, but more heat relief is coming next week.

