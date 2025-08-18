FORECAST: Heat and steam hang on today with little chance for rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The hot and humid weather from over the weekend hangs on for another day.

Highs reach the lower 90s and the humidity makes it feel like upper 90s.

Little chance for an isolated downpour, mostly in the mountains.

This will be the hottest day of the week though as temps fall back to the 80s starting tomorrow.

Hurricane Erin is indirectly helping to nudge some drier and slightly cooler air into our area.

This should limit storm chances for most of the week.

Better downpour risks return by the weekend.

Speaking of Erin…the storm remains a major hurricane this morning at a category 4 and will fluctuate in intensity over the next several days as it remains offshore.

It will increase major rip current concerns all along the coast with flooding along the Outer Banks.

