Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and steam hang on today with little chance for rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The hot and humid weather from over the weekend hangs on for another day.
  • Highs reach the lower 90s and the humidity makes it feel like upper 90s.
  • Little chance for an isolated downpour, mostly in the mountains.
  • This will be the hottest day of the week though as temps fall back to the 80s starting tomorrow.
  • Hurricane Erin is indirectly helping to nudge some drier and slightly cooler air into our area.
  • This should limit storm chances for most of the week.
  • Better downpour risks return by the weekend.
  • Speaking of Erin…the storm remains a major hurricane this morning at a category 4 and will fluctuate in intensity over the next several days as it remains offshore.
  • It will increase major rip current concerns all along the coast with flooding along the Outer Banks.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

