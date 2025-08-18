FORECAST: Heat and steam hang on today with little chance for rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The hot and humid weather from over the weekend hangs on for another day.
- Highs reach the lower 90s and the humidity makes it feel like upper 90s.
- Little chance for an isolated downpour, mostly in the mountains.
- This will be the hottest day of the week though as temps fall back to the 80s starting tomorrow.
- Hurricane Erin is indirectly helping to nudge some drier and slightly cooler air into our area.
- This should limit storm chances for most of the week.
- Better downpour risks return by the weekend.
- Speaking of Erin…the storm remains a major hurricane this morning at a category 4 and will fluctuate in intensity over the next several days as it remains offshore.
- It will increase major rip current concerns all along the coast with flooding along the Outer Banks.

