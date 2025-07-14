Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and steam kick off the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More hot and humid weather to start out the new work week.
  • Highs top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values reaching to near 100°.
  • A few pop up storms fire up this afternoon and could last well into the evening hours in spots.
  • Heavy downpours with strong wind gusts are the main threats.
  • This pattern doesn’t change much throughout the week.
  • Highs fall back to the lower 90s tomorrow through Thursday before we heat up again by the weekend.
  • Daily downpour chances will remain in the forecast as well.

