FORECAST: Heat and steam kick off the week

FORECAST:

More hot and humid weather to start out the new work week.

Highs top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values reaching to near 100°.

A few pop up storms fire up this afternoon and could last well into the evening hours in spots.

Heavy downpours with strong wind gusts are the main threats.

This pattern doesn’t change much throughout the week.

Highs fall back to the lower 90s tomorrow through Thursday before we heat up again by the weekend.

Daily downpour chances will remain in the forecast as well.

