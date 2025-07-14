FORECAST: Heat and steam kick off the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More hot and humid weather to start out the new work week.
- Highs top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values reaching to near 100°.
- A few pop up storms fire up this afternoon and could last well into the evening hours in spots.
- Heavy downpours with strong wind gusts are the main threats.
- This pattern doesn’t change much throughout the week.
- Highs fall back to the lower 90s tomorrow through Thursday before we heat up again by the weekend.
- Daily downpour chances will remain in the forecast as well.
