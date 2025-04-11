FORECAST: Heavier downpours expected before sunshine, warm-up tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a dreary start to Friday, the chance for showers continues on and off all day.
- Heavier downpours and thunder are possible throughout the afternoon.
- Temperatures stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.
- We’ll keep the chance for a shower or two in the forecast tonight before we get some clearing and drying early tomorrow morning.
- Saturday starts partly cloudy with skies continuing to clear through the afternoon. It’s still cool with highs in the low 60s.
- Sunday is the pick of the weekend with high temps getting closer to 70.
- By Monday, we’re pushing 80!
