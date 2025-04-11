Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavier downpours expected before sunshine, warm-up tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a dreary start to Friday, the chance for showers continues on and off all day.
  • Heavier downpours and thunder are possible throughout the afternoon.
  • Temperatures stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • We’ll keep the chance for a shower or two in the forecast tonight before we get some clearing and drying early tomorrow morning.
  • Saturday starts partly cloudy with skies continuing to clear through the afternoon. It’s still cool with highs in the low 60s.
  • Sunday is the pick of the weekend with high temps getting closer to 70.
  • By Monday, we’re pushing 80!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

