FORECAST: Heavier downpours expected before sunshine, warm-up tomorrow

FORECAST:

After a dreary start to Friday, the chance for showers continues on and off all day.

Heavier downpours and thunder are possible throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll keep the chance for a shower or two in the forecast tonight before we get some clearing and drying early tomorrow morning.

Saturday starts partly cloudy with skies continuing to clear through the afternoon. It’s still cool with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with high temps getting closer to 70.

By Monday, we’re pushing 80!

