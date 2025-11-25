Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy downpours overnight, big temperature swing on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • There will be one more round of heavier downpours overnight before conditions ease up for holiday travel.
  • We’ll warm up rapidly tomorrow afternoon, but cold air will start rushing through the mountains.
  • This will eventually lead to a 20-degree temperature drop by Thanksgiving Day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read