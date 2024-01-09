FORECAST: Heavy rain could bring major flooding this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
STEP-BY-STEP FORECAST:
- The steady rain has begun and will be getting heavier as we head toward midday.
- The risk of ice continues in the mountains early this morning, but temperatures will warm enough to relieve that threat later this morning.
- Our worst weather starts up late in the morning to midday out west and then rolls through the metro for the remainder of the afternoon.
- Most of the metro sees about 2 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts west and lower amounts east.
- The winds could gust over 40 mph. This could be even higher in the mountains.
- The heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns, and the strong winds may bring down trees and power lines.
- The last threat will be the damaging wind and tornado threat with a line of storms later this afternoon.
- This line should move through quickly and exit our eastern counties by 7 p.m.
- Winds remain gusty tonight, but we dry out other than some mountain snow.
Severe Weather Center 9 advises you to have your phone charged up and be ready to turn to our app to stream our coverage and get the latest watches and warnings.
REMEMBER: If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.
