FORECAST: Heavy rain and lightning are expected in our area tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms that are expected to move in overnight.

They will start off strong in Tennessee but are expected to weaken as they go through the Carolina mountains.

Heavy rain and lightning will be expected to reach the Charlotte area around 4 a.m.

The storms are expected to move out quickly, and we’ll see sunshine return on Wednesday.

We will then have a nice break from the humidity and eventually the heat.

Gotta be storm ready later on tonight. Line should weaken as it crosses Mountains, but a few will make some noise #cltwx pic.twitter.com/bPGiQbIhfs — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 20, 2025

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group