FORECAST: Heavy rain and lightning are expected in our area tomorrow morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms that are expected to move in overnight.
  • They will start off strong in Tennessee but are expected to weaken as they go through the Carolina mountains.
  • Heavy rain and lightning will be expected to reach the Charlotte area around 4 a.m.
  • The storms are expected to move out quickly, and we’ll see sunshine return on Wednesday.
  • We will then have a nice break from the humidity and eventually the heat.

