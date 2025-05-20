FORECAST: Heavy rain and lightning are expected in our area tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms that are expected to move in overnight.
- They will start off strong in Tennessee but are expected to weaken as they go through the Carolina mountains.
- Heavy rain and lightning will be expected to reach the Charlotte area around 4 a.m.
- The storms are expected to move out quickly, and we’ll see sunshine return on Wednesday.
- We will then have a nice break from the humidity and eventually the heat.
