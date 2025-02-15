FORECAST: Heavy rain, storms early Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking a cold and rainy day as we start the weekend.

Scattered showers move in for most of the day with some isolated freezing rain possible at highest elevations in the mountains. Not looking at widespread winter weather issues.

Temperatures today peak in the low and mid 40s.

We’re tracking a line of heavier rain and storms as we go into Sunday morning. The mountains will see this line of storms starting around 4-5 am. The Charlotte area will see the line push through during the 7-8 am time frame. The line clears our area by lunchtime.

Heavy rain is the biggest threat as these storms pass, though there’s also a low severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts the biggest concern.

We have a few alerts in place for the mountains, including a Flood Watch for Sunday and Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches for Sunday into Monday.

Presidents Day and early next week are much quieter.

We’re still watching the Wednesday through early Thursday timeframe for another winter storm. Current forecast looks like a cold rain for Charlotte, with a wintry mix north of the city.

