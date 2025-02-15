FORECAST: Heavy rain, storms early Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking a cold and rainy day as we start the weekend.
- Scattered showers move in for most of the day with some isolated freezing rain possible at highest elevations in the mountains. Not looking at widespread winter weather issues.
- Temperatures today peak in the low and mid 40s.
- We’re tracking a line of heavier rain and storms as we go into Sunday morning. The mountains will see this line of storms starting around 4-5 am. The Charlotte area will see the line push through during the 7-8 am time frame. The line clears our area by lunchtime.
- Heavy rain is the biggest threat as these storms pass, though there’s also a low severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts the biggest concern.
- We have a few alerts in place for the mountains, including a Flood Watch for Sunday and Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches for Sunday into Monday.
- Presidents Day and early next week are much quieter.
- We’re still watching the Wednesday through early Thursday timeframe for another winter storm. Current forecast looks like a cold rain for Charlotte, with a wintry mix north of the city.
