FORECAST: Heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout Sunday

- We can expect widespread rain and strong gusty winds throughout Sunday.
- As expected, the system has shifted slightly westward, bringing us slightly lower rainfall totals than originally anticipated.
- As of right now, models are trending closer to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain for the metro. Anson and Richmond counties will be under a flood watch until 6 a.m. on Monday.
- The gusty winds are expected to pick up throughout the afternoon. Avery, Caldwell, Burke, and Ashe counties will be under a wind advisory through Monday afternoon.
- Next week, cooler air is set to move in by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures in the 40s through Wednesday.
- Overnight lows are expected to plummet all the way down to the low 20s.
- Temperatures will then trend closer to average by the end of the week.
