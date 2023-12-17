Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout Sunday

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We can expect widespread rain and strong gusty winds throughout Sunday.
  • As expected, the system has shifted slightly westward, bringing us slightly lower rainfall totals than originally anticipated.
  • As of right now, models are trending closer to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain for the metro. Anson and Richmond counties will be under a flood watch until 6 a.m. on Monday.
  • The gusty winds are expected to pick up throughout the afternoon. Avery, Caldwell, Burke, and Ashe counties will be under a wind advisory through Monday afternoon.
  • Next week, cooler air is set to move in by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures in the 40s through Wednesday.
  • Overnight lows are expected to plummet all the way down to the low 20s.
  • Temperatures will then trend closer to average by the end of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

Most Read