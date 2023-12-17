FORECAST: Heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect widespread rain and strong gusty winds throughout Sunday.

As expected, the system has shifted slightly westward, bringing us slightly lower rainfall totals than originally anticipated.

As of right now, models are trending closer to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain for the metro. Anson and Richmond counties will be under a flood watch until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The gusty winds are expected to pick up throughout the afternoon. Avery, Caldwell, Burke, and Ashe counties will be under a wind advisory through Monday afternoon.

Next week, cooler air is set to move in by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures in the 40s through Wednesday.

Overnight lows are expected to plummet all the way down to the low 20s.

Temperatures will then trend closer to average by the end of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group