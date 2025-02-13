FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible overnight

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“We’re still a long way from the end of this dreary cold rainy weather,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.

There will be more bursts of heavy rain overnight with the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday morning.

After that, we’ll catch a break, Ahrens said.

Enjoy Valentine’s Day because more rain is in the forecast this weekend, he said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

