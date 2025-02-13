Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “We’re still a long way from the end of this dreary cold rainy weather,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.
  • There will be more bursts of heavy rain overnight with the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday morning.
  • After that, we’ll catch a break, Ahrens said.
  • Enjoy Valentine’s Day because more rain is in the forecast this weekend, he said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read