FORECAST: Heavy rainfall

FORECAST:
- The rain showers are coming to an end around the region.
- While we can’t rule out an isolated shower Sunday, most of the area will stay dry.
- All eyes are on the tropics.
- As of the 5 p.m. update from NHC, it is still being called Tropical Depression Nine.
- This will become tropical storm Imelda overnight.
- Big changes to the forecast over the past 24 hours, is a shift of the track way east.
- This means the hurricane will not make landfall in the Carolinas.
- It will stay just off the coast before pushing out to see.
