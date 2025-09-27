FORECAST: Heavy rainfall

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rain showers are coming to an end around the region.

While we can’t rule out an isolated shower Sunday, most of the area will stay dry.

All eyes are on the tropics.

As of the 5 p.m. update from NHC, it is still being called Tropical Depression Nine.

This will become tropical storm Imelda overnight.

Big changes to the forecast over the past 24 hours, is a shift of the track way east.

This means the hurricane will not make landfall in the Carolinas.

It will stay just off the coast before pushing out to see.

