Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rainfall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The rain showers are coming to an end around the region.
  • While we can’t rule out an isolated shower Sunday, most of the area will stay dry.
  • All eyes are on the tropics.
  • As of the 5 p.m. update from NHC, it is still being called Tropical Depression Nine.
  • This will become tropical storm Imelda overnight.
  • Big changes to the forecast over the past 24 hours, is a shift of the track way east.
  • This means the hurricane will not make landfall in the Carolinas.
  • It will stay just off the coast before pushing out to see.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read