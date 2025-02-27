Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the 60s on Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Conditions have greatly improved after a few spotty showers in our area.
  • Temperatures are expected to cool down to the upper 30s Friday morning.
  • It will be back to business on Friday with amazing weather and highs in the 60s.
  • The great weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be much colder on Sunday.

