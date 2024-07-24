Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 90 degrees as downpours continue

FORECAST:

  • A few showers were left over early this morning, but the bulk of the rain has moved out of our area.
  • Another round of downpours likely fires up this afternoon with heavy rain and lightning the main threats.
  • Isolated flooding will be a concern, leaving Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties under a Flood Watch.
  • Highs warm up to near 90, but the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.
  • A bigger batch of rain likely comes our way overnight, which could last well into Thursday morning.
  • This could then lead to more of a flooding risk if the rain is steady enough.
  • Thereafter, the downpour threats start to wind down as we head into the weekend.
  • Most should be rain-free by Sunday with temps holding in the 80s. A quieter weather pattern comes our way next.

Drying out by the weekend

