FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 90 degrees as downpours continue

FORECAST:

A few showers were left over early this morning, but the bulk of the rain has moved out of our area.

Another round of downpours likely fires up this afternoon with heavy rain and lightning the main threats.

Isolated flooding will be a concern, leaving Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties under a Flood Watch.

Highs warm up to near 90, but the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

A bigger batch of rain likely comes our way overnight, which could last well into Thursday morning.

This could then lead to more of a flooding risk if the rain is steady enough.

Thereafter, the downpour threats start to wind down as we head into the weekend.

Most should be rain-free by Sunday with temps holding in the 80s. A quieter weather pattern comes our way next.

Here are some snapshots of what we may be dealing with today and tonight. Scattered downpours redevelop this afternoon and evening with the main focus farther north. More widespread downpours move in overnight and last through early Thursday. This could increase the flood risks. pic.twitter.com/YVOJx11Tsw — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 24, 2024

Drying out by the weekend

WEATHER RESOURCES:

