FORECAST: Highs in mid-70s, rain chances to increase this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another mild and cloudy start to the day, and another day where we need to keep the umbrellas nearby.
  • Not much out there this morning but rain chances increase by this afternoon.
  • This activity remains scattered, so some may miss out once again.
  • The clouds and an east wind will keep highs in the mid 70s today.
  • One more day of showers and storms for Friday before the pattern starts to dry out by the weekend.
  • Still can’t rule out some downpours on Saturday, but chances are looking lower for most.
  • Sunday will be completely dry and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s.

