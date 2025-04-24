FORECAST: Highs in mid-70s, rain chances to increase this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another mild and cloudy start to the day, and another day where we need to keep the umbrellas nearby.

Not much out there this morning but rain chances increase by this afternoon.

This activity remains scattered, so some may miss out once again.

The clouds and an east wind will keep highs in the mid 70s today.

One more day of showers and storms for Friday before the pattern starts to dry out by the weekend.

Still can’t rule out some downpours on Saturday, but chances are looking lower for most.

Sunday will be completely dry and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group