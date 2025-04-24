FORECAST: Highs in mid-70s, rain chances to increase this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another mild and cloudy start to the day, and another day where we need to keep the umbrellas nearby.
- Not much out there this morning but rain chances increase by this afternoon.
- This activity remains scattered, so some may miss out once again.
- The clouds and an east wind will keep highs in the mid 70s today.
- One more day of showers and storms for Friday before the pattern starts to dry out by the weekend.
- Still can’t rule out some downpours on Saturday, but chances are looking lower for most.
- Sunday will be completely dry and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s.
