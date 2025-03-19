FORECAST: Highs near 80s today ahead of cool-down, rain tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a really warm day ahead as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

The fire risk is going to be elevated once again as dry conditions remain, with breezy south winds.

A quick moving weak cold front will bring in some rain tomorrow, but it won’t add up to much.

Temperatures do cool down though as highs fall back to the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Sunny and warm weather returns this weekend with highs back to the 70s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group