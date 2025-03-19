FORECAST: Highs near 80s today ahead of cool-down, rain tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We have a really warm day ahead as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.
- The fire risk is going to be elevated once again as dry conditions remain, with breezy south winds.
- A quick moving weak cold front will bring in some rain tomorrow, but it won’t add up to much.
- Temperatures do cool down though as highs fall back to the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
- Sunny and warm weather returns this weekend with highs back to the 70s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group