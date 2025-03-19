Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs near 80s today ahead of cool-down, rain tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We have a really warm day ahead as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.
  • The fire risk is going to be elevated once again as dry conditions remain, with breezy south winds.
  • A quick moving weak cold front will bring in some rain tomorrow, but it won’t add up to much.
  • Temperatures do cool down though as highs fall back to the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
  • Sunny and warm weather returns this weekend with highs back to the 70s.

