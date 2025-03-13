Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs return to upper 70s ahead of storm chances this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another amazing day with just some high clouds coming in.
  • Temperatures still warm to the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon.
  • Dry and pleasant conditions continue tomorrow and we’ll see just a low chance for showers on Saturday.
  • The risk for strong to severe storms is still on track on early Sunday morning.
  • A large area of severe weather to our west on Saturday approaches the areas near sunrise on Sunday morning.
  • This will bring the threat for damaging winds and even a tornado risk to the region.
  • That line likely moves out by midday and the remainder of Sunday will be quiet.

