FORECAST: Highs return to upper 70s ahead of storm chances this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- Another amazing day with just some high clouds coming in.
- Temperatures still warm to the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon.
- Dry and pleasant conditions continue tomorrow and we’ll see just a low chance for showers on Saturday.
- The risk for strong to severe storms is still on track on early Sunday morning.
- A large area of severe weather to our west on Saturday approaches the areas near sunrise on Sunday morning.
- This will bring the threat for damaging winds and even a tornado risk to the region.
- That line likely moves out by midday and the remainder of Sunday will be quiet.
