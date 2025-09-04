FORECAST: Highs warming up near average temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will start to warm up a bit more today as highs return to the mid to upper 80s (average high for this time of year is 86°).

Storms get going in the mountains again this afternoon and some could be on the stronger side.

Very low risk for anything to make it into the metro by the evening.

The incoming heat is the main focus as we get ready for the weekend.

Highs jump back to the 90s for Friday and Saturday with a touch of humidity.

Storm chances stay quite low for weekend plans with just a few possible on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region.

Sunday’s forecast is trending drier and cooler with highs back down to the lower 80s.

That cooler weather hangs on into next week.

