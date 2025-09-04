FORECAST: Highs warming up near average temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will start to warm up a bit more today as highs return to the mid to upper 80s (average high for this time of year is 86°).
- Storms get going in the mountains again this afternoon and some could be on the stronger side.
- Very low risk for anything to make it into the metro by the evening.
- The incoming heat is the main focus as we get ready for the weekend.
- Highs jump back to the 90s for Friday and Saturday with a touch of humidity.
- Storm chances stay quite low for weekend plans with just a few possible on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region.
- Sunday’s forecast is trending drier and cooler with highs back down to the lower 80s.
- That cooler weather hangs on into next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group