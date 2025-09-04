Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs warming up near average temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will start to warm up a bit more today as highs return to the mid to upper 80s (average high for this time of year is 86°).
  • Storms get going in the mountains again this afternoon and some could be on the stronger side.
  • Very low risk for anything to make it into the metro by the evening.
  • The incoming heat is the main focus as we get ready for the weekend.
  • Highs jump back to the 90s for Friday and Saturday with a touch of humidity.
  • Storm chances stay quite low for weekend plans with just a few possible on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region.
  • Sunday’s forecast is trending drier and cooler with highs back down to the lower 80s.
  • That cooler weather hangs on into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read