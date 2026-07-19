Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, humid with afternoon storm chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a rinse and repeat forecast today with high heat, humidity, and storm chances returning to our area.
  • Temperatures will climb into the low and mid-90s this afternoon, but it could feel as hot as 100 to 105.
  • Another Heat Advisory is in place for Anson and Richmond counties until 8 pm.
  • We also have another risk for storms to fire up with the heating of the day.
  • Not everyone will see storms, but if you do they could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
  • Storm chances will continue through at least midweek this week with temperatures in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday.
  • Fortunately, we’ll see a bit of a “cool” down into the 80s by late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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