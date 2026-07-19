FORECAST: Hot, humid with afternoon storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast today with high heat, humidity, and storm chances returning to our area.

Temperatures will climb into the low and mid-90s this afternoon, but it could feel as hot as 100 to 105.

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Anson and Richmond counties until 8 pm.

We also have another risk for storms to fire up with the heating of the day.

Not everyone will see storms, but if you do they could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Storm chances will continue through at least midweek this week with temperatures in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Fortunately, we’ll see a bit of a “cool” down into the 80s by late week.

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