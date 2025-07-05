FORECAST: Hot, not too humid today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another beautiful summer day is on tap for our Saturday!

Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing back into the low 90s.

The humidity stays low for one more day too. A few changes start to enter the forecast as we end the weekend.

Tropical Depression 3, soon to be Chantal, will try to throw a few showers our way tomorrow.

Best chance for these showers will be east of Charlotte, with spots west of the Queen City staying mostly dry!

Highest impacts from that storm are along the immediate coastline, where a few inches of rain are possible and there is a high rip tide risk.

Back at home, the humidity will start to climb tomorrow. Looking ahead to next week, we’re back to our typical summertime pattern with highs in the 90s, high humidity, and daily pop-up storm chances.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

