FORECAST: Hotter this weekend with some isolated storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More typical July weather is on the way for this Friday and the weekend.
- Temps warm back to the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s today.
- Storm chances will be isolated, but some heavy downpours are likely in spots.
- A touch hotter for the weekend with heat index values likely back above 100 degrees again.
- Storm chances remain isolated through the weekend and this pattern remains through next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group