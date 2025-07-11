Forecasts

FORECAST: Hotter this weekend with some isolated storm chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More typical July weather is on the way for this Friday and the weekend.
  • Temps warm back to the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s today.
  • Storm chances will be isolated, but some heavy downpours are likely in spots.
  • A touch hotter for the weekend with heat index values likely back above 100 degrees again.
  • Storm chances remain isolated through the weekend and this pattern remains through next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read