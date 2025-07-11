FORECAST: Hotter this weekend with some isolated storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More typical July weather is on the way for this Friday and the weekend.

Temps warm back to the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s today.

Storm chances will be isolated, but some heavy downpours are likely in spots.

A touch hotter for the weekend with heat index values likely back above 100 degrees again.

Storm chances remain isolated through the weekend and this pattern remains through next week.

