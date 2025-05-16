FORECAST: Hottest weekend of the year so far

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Get ready for the heat, we’re expecting to see some of the highest temperatures so far this year, and the humidity is going to make it even worse.

High temperatures Friday will reach the upper 80s with cloudy conditions expected.

We might even see the first 90-degree day of 2025 on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will likely be sunnier, with temperatures sticking around the upper 80s.

Saturday morning could see the best chance of a pop-up shower in the Charlotte region.

Humidity will be a factor this weekend, making it feel even hotter.

Rain chances return early next week.

