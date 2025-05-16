Forecasts

FORECAST: Hottest weekend of the year so far

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Get ready for the heat, we’re expecting to see some of the highest temperatures so far this year, and the humidity is going to make it even worse.
  • High temperatures Friday will reach the upper 80s with cloudy conditions expected.
  • We might even see the first 90-degree day of 2025 on Friday.
  • Saturday and Sunday will likely be sunnier, with temperatures sticking around the upper 80s.
  • Saturday morning could see the best chance of a pop-up shower in the Charlotte region.
  • Humidity will be a factor this weekend, making it feel even hotter.
  • Rain chances return early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read