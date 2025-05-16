FORECAST: Hottest weekend of the year so far

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Get ready for the heat, we’re expecting to see some of the highest temperatures so far this year, and the humidity is going to make it even worse.
- High temperatures Friday will reach the upper 80s with cloudy conditions expected.
- We might even see the first 90-degree day of 2025 on Friday.
- Saturday and Sunday will likely be sunnier, with temperatures sticking around the upper 80s.
- Saturday morning could see the best chance of a pop-up shower in the Charlotte region.
- Humidity will be a factor this weekend, making it feel even hotter.
- Rain chances return early next week.
