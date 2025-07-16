FORECAST: Humid weather sticking around, bringing chance of showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

No real change out there Wednesday as we see more heat and more humidity with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Heat index values could reach 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Storm chances are fairly low compared to the last few days, just a few hit and miss downpours are expected.

The downpours that do manage to fire up will bring in some heavy rain.

This pattern holds through the weekend with daily downpour threats and plenty of heat.

We could get close to heat advisory criteria by the weekend.

