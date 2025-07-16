FORECAST: Humid weather sticking around, bringing chance of showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- No real change out there Wednesday as we see more heat and more humidity with highs in the low to mid 90s.
- Heat index values could reach 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
- Storm chances are fairly low compared to the last few days, just a few hit and miss downpours are expected.
- The downpours that do manage to fire up will bring in some heavy rain.
- This pattern holds through the weekend with daily downpour threats and plenty of heat.
- We could get close to heat advisory criteria by the weekend.
