FORECAST: Humid weather sticking around, bringing chance of showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • No real change out there Wednesday as we see more heat and more humidity with highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Heat index values could reach 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
  • Storm chances are fairly low compared to the last few days, just a few hit and miss downpours are expected.
  • The downpours that do manage to fire up will bring in some heavy rain.
  • This pattern holds through the weekend with daily downpour threats and plenty of heat.
  • We could get close to heat advisory criteria by the weekend.

