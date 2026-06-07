FORECAST: Humidity climbs on Sunday, storm chances return this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s going to be another hot day with the humidity climbing up a bit as well!

Temperatures Sunday peak near the 90-degree mark under partly cloudy skies.

The heat sticks with us as we start the new week along with an isolated storm chance Monday afternoon.

The best chance for a few showers or storms this week is Tuesday, though the day is far from a washout.

It's going to be another hot one this afternoon with temperatures a few degrees higher than yesterday! Most neighborhoods will see highs near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. pic.twitter.com/EO1nTqPacM — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) June 7, 2026

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll warm right back up near 90 through the second half of the week with daily pop-up shower or storm chances.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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