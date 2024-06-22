FORECAST: Humidity could create feel-like temperatures in the triple digits

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It is going to be another hot and sunny one, with temperatures expected to reach 93 degrees. However, with the humidity, it will feel like the high 90s or even the triple digits.

There will be more cloud cover on Sunday, but it will still be very warm and muggy. With all the instability, there is a chance for a pop-up shower close to the city in the late afternoon or early evening.

The cells do appear to pick up intensity as they move eastward; these thundershowers appear to be ordinary. However, some rain may linger into early Monday, but most will stay dry.

Our next best chance at rain won’t come until Wednesday night into Thursday. If the system develops further, the region may get some relief from the heat.

If it does not, the end of the work week will stay very warm and muggy.

Highs are expected to stay in the upper 90s through Wednesday before returning to the upper 80s and dropping to the 90s by the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group