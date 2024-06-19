FORECAST: Humidity levels to remain in check for another day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Humidity levels remained in check Wednesday as temperatures surged.

Highs will stay in the low-90s until Friday when the heat and humidity increase.

Heat index values over the weekend will likely be above 100 degrees.

There isn’t much of a rain chance to cool off those temps.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group