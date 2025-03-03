Forecasts

FORECAST: Increased fire risk ahead of scattered storms later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Still quite chilly out the door this morning after temperatures crashed Sunday.
  • Highs today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, but still only in the mid to upper 50s.
  • Winds will be calm today and that may help to reduce the fire risk a bit, but that risk remains elevated until we get some good rain.
  • That rain comes in early Wednesday morning with heavy downpours, lightning, and strong wind gusts.
  • Severe weather threats are low at this time with the early morning arrival.
  • Dry weather returns for the remainder of the week as temperatures continue to go up and down.

