FORECAST: Increasing clouds overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Weather is very calm.

We have a weak dry front moving across the Carolinas this evening.

This will increase our clouds in the metro but could see a brief shower in the high country overnight.

Tomorrow we will clear out and breezy winds will return.

Otherwise, our next rain chance on Tuesday has also dried up, so it’s back to dry conditions for the next seven to 10 days with temps running above normal.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group