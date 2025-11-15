FORECAST: Increasing clouds overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Weather is very calm.
- We have a weak dry front moving across the Carolinas this evening.
- This will increase our clouds in the metro but could see a brief shower in the high country overnight.
- Tomorrow we will clear out and breezy winds will return.
- Otherwise, our next rain chance on Tuesday has also dried up, so it’s back to dry conditions for the next seven to 10 days with temps running above normal.
