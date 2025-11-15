Forecasts

FORECAST: Increasing clouds overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Weather is very calm.
  • We have a weak dry front moving across the Carolinas this evening.
  • This will increase our clouds in the metro but could see a brief shower in the high country overnight.
  • Tomorrow we will clear out and breezy winds will return.
  • Otherwise, our next rain chance on Tuesday has also dried up, so it’s back to dry conditions for the next seven to 10 days with temps running above normal.

