Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated mountain storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re getting a brief break from the rain today.
  • A few storms are possible in the mountains this evening, where we’ll be watching for localized flooding after several days of heavy rainfall.
  • Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low moves in, bringing more widespread showers and storms.
  • The good news: temperatures stay comfortably in the 80s through midweek.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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