FORECAST: Isolated mountain storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re getting a brief break from the rain today.
- A few storms are possible in the mountains this evening, where we’ll be watching for localized flooding after several days of heavy rainfall.
- Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low moves in, bringing more widespread showers and storms.
- The good news: temperatures stay comfortably in the 80s through midweek.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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