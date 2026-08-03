FORECAST: Isolated mountain storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re getting a brief break from the rain today.

A few storms are possible in the mountains this evening, where we’ll be watching for localized flooding after several days of heavy rainfall.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low moves in, bringing more widespread showers and storms.

The good news: temperatures stay comfortably in the 80s through midweek.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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