FORECAST: Keep an eye on the rain this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a warm and breezy start to the day Thursday, with even warmer conditions than Wednesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Best chance for rain stays confined to the mountains again this afternoon. Some of those downpours could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday brings a very similar forecast with the better chance for downpours staying north of the metro (can’t rule out a few to pop in the city.)

Our best shot for showers and storms comes in on Saturday as a weak cold front starts to push into the region. This may not be a washout, but late day outdoor plans could be in jeopardy. This includes the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown.

A few showers may even be left Sunday morning before we dry out.

Temps fall back to the 70s by the end of the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group