FORECAST: Keep an eye on the rain this weekend

FORECAST:
- It’s a warm and breezy start to the day Thursday, with even warmer conditions than Wednesday morning.
- We’ll see plenty of sunshine again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- Best chance for rain stays confined to the mountains again this afternoon. Some of those downpours could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
- Friday brings a very similar forecast with the better chance for downpours staying north of the metro (can’t rule out a few to pop in the city.)
- Our best shot for showers and storms comes in on Saturday as a weak cold front starts to push into the region. This may not be a washout, but late day outdoor plans could be in jeopardy. This includes the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown.
- A few showers may even be left Sunday morning before we dry out.
- Temps fall back to the 70s by the end of the weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
