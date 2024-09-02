Forecasts

FORECAST: Labor Day to bring drier weather overall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will still have some showers leftover this morning, but things will be drier today overall.
  • The morning showers will move out by midday and just a few downpours may redevelop later this afternoon.
  • Temps will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity levels remain high, so it will feel warmer.
  • The drier air arrives tonight and that will make it feel so much better for tomorrow.
  • Highs warm to  just near 80 degrees and we fall to near 60 by Wednesday morning.

