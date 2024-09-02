FORECAST: Labor Day to bring drier weather overall

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will still have some showers leftover this morning, but things will be drier today overall.

The morning showers will move out by midday and just a few downpours may redevelop later this afternoon.

Temps will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity levels remain high, so it will feel warmer.

The drier air arrives tonight and that will make it feel so much better for tomorrow.

Highs warm to just near 80 degrees and we fall to near 60 by Wednesday morning.

