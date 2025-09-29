Forecasts

FORECAST: Light rain tonight, then a stretch of fall perfection

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Imelda is currently located in the Bahamas and is still expected to make a sharp turn.
  • This will result in light showers being the primary impact for us.
  • Those showers will be around tonight into early tomorrow before tapering off.
  • After that, get ready for some spectacular fall weather.

