FORECAST: Light showers move in before cooler air drops temperatures into the 40s by Friday

FORECAST:
- Light showers and cooler air is poised to move through the Carolinas over the next 24 to 36 hours.
- Showers will be pretty light and scattered about the day tomorrow.
- It will still get close to 80 despite the gloomy weather.
- After tomorrow, cool air pushes in, and some of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s by Friday morning.
