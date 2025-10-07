Forecasts

FORECAST: Light showers move in before cooler air drops temperatures into the 40s by Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Light showers and cooler air is poised to move through the Carolinas over the next 24 to 36 hours.
  • Showers will be pretty light and scattered about the day tomorrow.
  • It will still get close to 80 despite the gloomy weather.
  • After tomorrow, cool air pushes in, and some of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s by Friday morning.

