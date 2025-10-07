FORECAST: Light showers move in before cooler air drops temperatures into the 40s by Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Light showers and cooler air is poised to move through the Carolinas over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Showers will be pretty light and scattered about the day tomorrow.

It will still get close to 80 despite the gloomy weather.

After tomorrow, cool air pushes in, and some of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s by Friday morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

