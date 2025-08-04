Forecasts

FORECAST: Lingering clouds and cooler temperatures continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clouds linger this morning but nothing more than some sprinkles and mist.
  • Temps again struggle to reach 80 degrees this afternoon with limited sunshine.
  • More clouds and rain showers pick back up later this evening and pick up even more tomorrow.
  • Tuesday is looking very gray and cool with highs just in the low to mid 70s again.
  • We’ll start to bounce back to the 80s by the end of the week with hit and miss rain chances.
  • We won’t likely see 90 until early next week.

