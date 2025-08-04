FORECAST: Lingering clouds and cooler temperatures continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds linger this morning but nothing more than some sprinkles and mist.
- Temps again struggle to reach 80 degrees this afternoon with limited sunshine.
- More clouds and rain showers pick back up later this evening and pick up even more tomorrow.
- Tuesday is looking very gray and cool with highs just in the low to mid 70s again.
- We’ll start to bounce back to the 80s by the end of the week with hit and miss rain chances.
- We won’t likely see 90 until early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group