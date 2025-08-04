FORECAST: Lingering clouds and cooler temperatures continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds linger this morning but nothing more than some sprinkles and mist.

Temps again struggle to reach 80 degrees this afternoon with limited sunshine.

More clouds and rain showers pick back up later this evening and pick up even more tomorrow.

Tuesday is looking very gray and cool with highs just in the low to mid 70s again.

We’ll start to bounce back to the 80s by the end of the week with hit and miss rain chances.

We won’t likely see 90 until early next week.

