FORECAST: Lower humidity, mostly clear Sunday

FORECAST:
- Counties east of 77 may see a stray shower early this morning as that cold front continues to exit the region.
- On the back end of the system, mostly sunny skies and cooler dryer air will set in throughout the day.
- Most will see highs in the upper 70s today with gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.
- It’s going to be a really nice day to head outside as lower humidity will keep feel-like temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.
- Overnight lows will trend below average over the next couple of days with lows in the mid/upper 50s.
- The work week looks gorgeous! Highs will make it back to the low 80s for Monday and stay there through Thursday.
- As of right now, the next best chance of rain will come on Friday and Saturday.
- By the weekend, temperatures will dip back to the upper 70s before trending in the low to mid 80s for the following work week.
- Tropics: there is currently a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has about a 70% chance of forming into a Tropical Depression by mid-week. It is early to forecast its direct path, but it will probably track to the northwest toward Texas.
