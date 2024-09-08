Forecasts

FORECAST: Lower humidity, mostly clear Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Counties east of 77 may see a stray shower early this morning as that cold front continues to exit the region.
  • On the back end of the system, mostly sunny skies and cooler dryer air will set in throughout the day.
  • Most will see highs in the upper 70s today with gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.
  • It’s going to be a really nice day to head outside as lower humidity will keep feel-like temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.
  • Overnight lows will trend below average over the next couple of days with lows in the mid/upper 50s.
  • The work week looks gorgeous! Highs will make it back to the low 80s for Monday and stay there through Thursday.
  • As of right now, the next best chance of rain will come on Friday and Saturday.
  • By the weekend, temperatures will dip back to the upper 70s before trending in the low to mid 80s for the following work week.
  • Tropics: there is currently a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has about a 70% chance of forming into a Tropical Depression by mid-week. It is early to forecast its direct path, but it will probably track to the northwest toward Texas.


>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read