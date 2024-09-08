FORECAST: Lower humidity, mostly clear Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Counties east of 77 may see a stray shower early this morning as that cold front continues to exit the region.

On the back end of the system, mostly sunny skies and cooler dryer air will set in throughout the day.

Most will see highs in the upper 70s today with gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.

It’s going to be a really nice day to head outside as lower humidity will keep feel-like temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Overnight lows will trend below average over the next couple of days with lows in the mid/upper 50s.

The work week looks gorgeous! Highs will make it back to the low 80s for Monday and stay there through Thursday.

As of right now, the next best chance of rain will come on Friday and Saturday.

By the weekend, temperatures will dip back to the upper 70s before trending in the low to mid 80s for the following work week.

Tropics: there is currently a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has about a 70% chance of forming into a Tropical Depression by mid-week. It is early to forecast its direct path, but it will probably track to the northwest toward Texas.





