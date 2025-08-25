FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

First day of school weather looks perfect with dry and clear conditions.

Temps warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but with lower humidity, it will feel quite nice.

More great weather all week long with highs only barely in the lower 80s and overnight flirting with 50s!

No rain at least until Sunday right now and even that doesn’t look like that much.

This may end up being our driest stretch of weather in over a month.

