FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

FORECAST:
- First day of school weather looks perfect with dry and clear conditions.
- Temps warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but with lower humidity, it will feel quite nice.
- More great weather all week long with highs only barely in the lower 80s and overnight flirting with 50s!
- No rain at least until Sunday right now and even that doesn’t look like that much.
- This may end up being our driest stretch of weather in over a month.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
