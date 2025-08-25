Forecasts

FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • First day of school weather looks perfect with dry and clear conditions.
  • Temps warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but with lower humidity, it will feel quite nice.
  • More great weather all week long with highs only barely in the lower 80s and overnight flirting with 50s!
  • No rain at least until Sunday right now and even that doesn’t look like that much.
  • This may end up being our driest stretch of weather in over a month.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read