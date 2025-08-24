FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today marks a day of transition from summer to another fall preview this week!
- A cold front will pass through the area late today. Ahead of the front, we’ll see lots of sunshine and warmer conditions.
- Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
- The front will bring a few showers and storms to the area starting in the mountains early this afternoon.
- The best chance for Charlotte to see a passing storm will be closer to 6-7 p.m.
- We’ll clear out from any wet weather tonight, and the humidity will drop tomorrow!
- Fabulous weather is then ahead for the work week with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group