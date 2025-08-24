FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today marks a day of transition from summer to another fall preview this week!

A cold front will pass through the area late today. Ahead of the front, we’ll see lots of sunshine and warmer conditions.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

The front will bring a few showers and storms to the area starting in the mountains early this afternoon.

The best chance for Charlotte to see a passing storm will be closer to 6-7 p.m.

We’ll clear out from any wet weather tonight, and the humidity will drop tomorrow!

Fabulous weather is then ahead for the work week with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity.

