FORECAST: Lower humidity, temperatures this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today marks a day of transition from summer to another fall preview this week!
  • A cold front will pass through the area late today. Ahead of the front, we’ll see lots of sunshine and warmer conditions.
  • Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
  • The front will bring a few showers and storms to the area starting in the mountains early this afternoon.
  • The best chance for Charlotte to see a passing storm will be closer to 6-7 p.m.
  • We’ll clear out from any wet weather tonight, and the humidity will drop tomorrow!
  • Fabulous weather is then ahead for the work week with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity.

