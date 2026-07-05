FORECAST: Mid-90s heat, humidity persist Sunday; afternoon storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat and humidity continue Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-90s. It will feel like the low-100s, Meteorologist Danielle Miller said.
- There is a better chance of a few thunderstorms across our whole area anytime after noon through sunset.
- Any storms that form could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds with a low risk for a strong-to-severe storm.
- Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures drop a touch into the low and mid-90s, though we’ll still feel close to 100 degrees most days.
- Daily pop-up storm chances persist for much of the week as well.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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