FORECAST: Mid-90s heat, humidity persist Sunday; afternoon storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity continue Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-90s. It will feel like the low-100s, Meteorologist Danielle Miller said.

There is a better chance of a few thunderstorms across our whole area anytime after noon through sunset.

Any storms that form could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds with a low risk for a strong-to-severe storm.

Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures drop a touch into the low and mid-90s, though we’ll still feel close to 100 degrees most days.

Daily pop-up storm chances persist for much of the week as well.

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