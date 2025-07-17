FORECAST: Mid-to-upper 90s expected through Friday with pop-up storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is continuing to dominate, unabated by some brief downpours.

Scattered downpours will move on by the 90s, and the heat will reestablish itself.

We’ll continue to track pop-up storms on Friday.

However, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

